SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are looking for a suspect who escaped from a St. Louis hospital after leading police on a wrong-way chase and jumping off an overpass.
Monday afternoon, police in Sullivan were notified that the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the St. James Police Department were pursuing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 44 towards their city limits. Authorities said the suspect vehicle exited the interstate at Exit 218 in Bourbon and re-entered the interstate traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
When officers with the Sullivan Police Department arrived, the suspect vehicle passed under the Elmont overpass, sideswiped a westbound traveling vehicle and continued up the Exit 225 on-ramp. Once it made its way to the top of the on-ramp, the suspect crashed into the side of another vehicle, disabling them both.
Michael L. Madison, later identified as the suspect, then left the vehicle and tried to steal another from a passing motorist, but the driver sped away, authorities said. The 36-year-old suspect then ran from officers and jumped off the Interstate 225 overpass, falling around 15 feet.
After falling, Madison ran towards vehicles that were stopped on the interstate and allegedly attempted to force a passing motorist from her vehicle. Police said that motorist pulled a handgun and a brief struggle began over the gun.
The motorist threw the gun in the backseat of the vehicle and a passing Sullivan officer caught up to the suspect and took him into custody. Madison was then taken to the hospital to be treated for a hand injury he sustained during the incident.
According to police in Sullivan, Madison had an active ‘no-bond’ warrant from Christian County, Missouri for an unlawful use of a weapon-shooting at a person, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was also reportedly wanted for questing by the Florissant Police Department regarding a second-degree domestic assault.
On May 5, the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office detained warrants against Madison for second-degree attempted robbery, attempted stealing of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest for a felony.
Officials said Madison escaped from Barnes Jewish Hospital after being taken into custody. Anyone who sees him is urged to not approached him but call 911.
When police searched the stolen vehicle Madison ran from, multiple loaded guns and drug paraphernalia were found. In addition, police said they detained a woman from Florissant who was with Madison for a brief time.
Three people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital with injuries following the incident.
