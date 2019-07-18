ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two women were robbed of their purses at gunpoint at a north St. Louis gas station Thursday morning.
According to police, two women, ages 56 and 64, were entering their vehicle at the Gulf Gas Station in the 5700 block of Natural Bridge when an unknown man suddenly entered and pointed a gun at them around 5:30 a.m. Police said the suspect then demanded the women’s purses.
After the women complied with the suspect’s demands, he left the scene.
Neither victim was injured.
The investigation is going.
