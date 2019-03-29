HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Hazelwood Friday afternoon.
Police said the suspect walked into the Busey Bank branch in the 8000 block of N. Lindbergh, displayed a gun and ordered the tellers to give him cash.
He then walked out with an undetermined amount of money and got into an older model maroon Suzuki Vitara SUV and fled.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, six-foot tall, with a medium build and long dreadlocks. Authorities say he was wearing a black beanie-style hat with tassels on the side and his face as covered with a yellow mask.
Police say he was wearing a US Postal Service uniform polo shirt, uniform pants and was carrying a mail carrier’s bag.
The getaway car has a luggage rack on top and a spare tire on the rear hatch.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Hazelwood police at 314-838-5000.
