ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The suspect shot after allegedly pointing a gun at officers from under the porch of a North County home Monday evening has died.
According to police, Patches Holmes, 26, a violent felon wanted on a parole violation, was inside a car near Bellefontaine Road and I-270. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going southbound on Bellefontaine Road.
Officers then deployed spike strips in the area of Coburg Lands Drive and Bellefontaine Road, where the car came to a stop and the three occupants inside got out and ran.
Two detectives spotted the wanted suspect underneath a back porch of a nearby home on Seaton Drive. Police said they gave the suspect commands for him to show them his hands, but he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers, who then fired at him.
Holmes died a day after being rushed to the hospital.
A gun was reportedly recovered from Holmes following the shooting. According to St. Louis County officers, Holmes did not fire a weapon during the incident.
One of the officers who fired at the suspects is 28 years old and has been an officer for seven years, the other is 36 years old and has been an officer for 10 years.
Two other suspects were taken into custody nearby. They were not injured.
