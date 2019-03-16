MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect is dead and an Illinois State Trooper is wounded after a chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Macoupin County Saturday afternoon.
Police said this started at 3:45 p.m. after the Glen Carbon Police Department sent a call for an armed carjacking at a Sam's Club.
A 36-year-old trooper responded and saw the suspect driving north on I-55 and started a pursuit. The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the suspect kept going until driving off to the median near the intersection of Staunton Road and I-55.
Police said the suspect's car got stuck so he fled on foot and produced a handgun and fired at the trooper. The trooper fired back, striking the suspect and fatally wounding him.
Police said the suspect had no I.D. on him and remains unidentified at this time.
The trooper doesn't have life-threatening injuries. He is an 11 year veteran with the Illinois State Police.
Police retrieved the suspect's handgun.
The investigation is ongoing.
News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
