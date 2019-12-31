CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect was shot and killed by an officer at a Chesterfield outlet mall Tuesday just before 1:30.
According to police, officers responded to the Polo store at the Chesterfield Outlet Mall on North Outer 40 Road after someone called about a group of suspicious people.
When police arrived, they tried to stop the group of four in the parking lot. One complied but police say the three others jumped into a vehicle. Authorities say the car was reported stolen.
The driver reportedly hit the gas and crashed into one of the officers, who was standing in front of the car.
The officer was thrown onto the hood of the car, and then the driver put the car in reverse and hit the gas again, according to police.
A second officer was nearly hit. Police say the suspect who had not gotten in the car earlier and responded to officers was struck.
At that point the officer in front of the vehicle pulled out his weapon and fired at the driver, killing him.
The other three suspects were taken into custody, and the officer who was hit by the car was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The St. Louis County Police Department is taking over the investigation.
