ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody and another is on the run after a car crashed into a firetruck then a building in South City after failing to yield for a traffic stop.
A St. Louis County officer reportedly attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of South Broadway and Horn Avenue but the vehicle failed to yield and continued driving. The vehicle that the officer attempted to stop then crashed into a St. Louis City firetruck then hit a building at Broadway and Marceau.
News 4's Emily Pritchard was outside the building after the car crashed into it and reported that people were sitting about 20-feet away from where the car came to a stop inside. One person inside of the Harris House rehab facility reportedly sustained a minor knee injury, St. Louis police said.
St. Louis County police told News 4 the officer was not pursuing the vehicle and the county officer never crossed the county-city line.
Skyzoom4 saw an apparent suspect being taken into custody a few blocks away from where the car crashed into the building. County police later said they had one person in custody and were looking for another.
The person in custody was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition. City police said the injury was related to the crash.
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that a St. Louis County officer was pursuing a vehicle that was stolen when the crash occurred.
