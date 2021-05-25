ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect was taken into custody after fleeing from police in North County Tuesday.
Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department were in the 7400 block of West Florissant conducting a drug investigation around 5 p.m.
The suspect's vehicle, a Ford Fusion, left the area and a marked police car tried to stop the vehicle in the 9000 block of West Florissant. It did not stop and the vehicle drove over a grass median and drove northbound on West Florissant speeding.
The vehicle stopped near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Kappel Avenue after hitting an innocent bystander in a pickup truck, and then a utility pole.
The suspect, a male in his late-20s, tried to run from police, but was taken into custody. He was not injured. A firearm and suspected drugs were recovered.
The person that was driving the pickup suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
