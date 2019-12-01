NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was uninjured after his outfit caught the attention of an armed robber overnight Saturday, authorities said.
Just before 2 a.m., a 52-year-old man was waiting at a bus stop near Hamilton Ave and Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. when a man walked by. The man noticed the 52-year-old's jacket and gave him a compliment.
Moments later, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim's face and demanded him to hand over his jacket.
Police said the victim took off his jacket but then a struggle between the two occurred.
The suspect ran away after nabbing the victim's jacket, police said. No one was injured during the robbery.
The investigation is ongoing.
