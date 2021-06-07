ST. JOHN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An arrest has been made after an officer was seriously injured during a traffic stop in St. John on May 20.
Sources told News 4 the officer was injured when he was dragged by a suspect while making a traffic stop near St. Charles Rock Road and Marshal. The officer had to be rushed to the hospital around 6 p.m. Thursday but has since been released.
St. John police say on June 7, 30-year-old Wendell F. Mosely was taken into custody at a hotel in south St. Louis County at 9:15 a.m. Mosely was currently on probation for unrelated fraud and narcotics charges. During the arrest, police said he was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and unknown quantity of narcotics.
He is charged with first-degree assault on law enforcement and felony fleeing and given no bond.
A pursuit of the suspect at Switzer and Oriole Avenue was captured on a doorbell camera. The video begins with the suspect’s silver car turning onto a dirt road and then the man quickly gets out of the car to make a run for it. The video also shows a patrol car crashing into the back of another officer’s car as he stops to try to join the foot chase.
