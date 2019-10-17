SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is in custody after a crash injured a St. Louis County police officer in Spanish Lake overnight Wednesday.
The officer was reportedly checking a suspicious area on Larimore near Bellefontaine Road in North County and had just gotten back into the cruiser when the vehicle was hit around 11:50 p.m.
Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle, identified as 41-year-old Riley Manuel, were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Manuel was tested at the hospital and was charged with DUI, authorities said.
