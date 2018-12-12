ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A suspect is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in the Dutchtown neighborhood in early December 2017.

Deonta Lumpkin, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and one count of armed criminal action.

Police say he shot and killed Jacques Combs in the 4600 block of S. Spring on December 2, 2017. Relatives say his younger brother was also shot.

Lumpkin is being held without bond.