SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect was charged after a man was killed in south St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened before 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Grand and Bates, which is on the border of the Holly Hills and Carondelet neighborhoods. Police later identified the victim as 32-year-old Devan Greer.
Tuesday morning, the Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Dylan Anthony, 19, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
