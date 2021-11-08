EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged in the Sept. 21 shooting death of Michael Triplett in East St. Louis.
Triplett was shot around 11 p.m. at 10th Street and Broadway. The 47-year-old was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.
In early October, investigators released surveillance video showing a car wanted in connection with Triplett’s death. On Nov. 5, Trevon V. Raymond, 31, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in Triplett’s death. His bond was set at $1 million.
