EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged in the Sept. 21 shooting death of Michael Triplett in East St. Louis.

Trevon V. Raymond, 31, is accused of killing Michael Triplett, 47, in East St. Louis on Sept. 21, 2021.

Triplett was shot around 11 p.m. at 10th Street and Broadway. The 47-year-old was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.

In early October, investigators released surveillance video showing a car wanted in connection with Triplett’s death. On Nov. 5, Trevon V. Raymond, 31, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in Triplett’s death. His bond was set at $1 million.

