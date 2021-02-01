ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect is in custody after a MetroLink security guard was killed Sunday morning at the Delmar station.

Police said Nathaniel Maurice Smith, 36, shot and killed James Cook, 30, Sunday morning after Cook approached the man about a disturbance. Smith, of the 4400 block of Evans Place, is charged with Murder and Armed Criminal Action.

Security officer shot and killed 'just wanted to be a good father and husband' A security officer was shot and killed in the line of duty at the Delmar MetroLink station in north St. Louis City Sunday morning.

Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released an image of the suspect hours after the fatal shooting. Police said the man was armed with a pistol. According to a source, Smith turned himself in hours later at the North Hanley MeroLink station, which is a short walk from the Hilton Garden Inn, where police say he was staying.

Family and friends remembered Cook at a vigil Monday night.

“He was the greatest guy,” said Pastor John Blackmore, a family friend and pastor of Sullivan Christian Church where the Cooks attended. Blackmore says Cook served as a Marine before moving to Sullivan. He got work as a security guard to support his family. Friends started a GoFundMe page to help the Cook family.