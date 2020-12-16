HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged after a triple shooting and homicide Saturday near Lindbergh Boulevard in Hazelwood just off of Interstate 270.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced charges for 21-year-old Quincey T. Haulcy Wednesday. Haulcy is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault, five charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Officers with the Hazelwood Police Department found three people shot in the 400 block of Candle Light Lane around 4:20 p.m. Police said all were taken to hospitals and one of them later died from the injuries.
It's still unclear what led to the shooting. News 4 crews on the scene saw several evidence markers and at least one car with bullet holes.
Haulcy was not given a bond, police said.
The department said the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis will take over the case. Call them at 314-264-7402 if you have any information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.