DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A suspect has been charged, accused of shooting and killing a man outside a north St. Louis County market Saturday evening.
Travion Jared-Lois Willis, 24, of Florissant, is charged with first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action. Officials with the North County Police Cooperative said he shot Sean Ford, 29, and another victim outside the Dellwood Market at 1620 Chambers Road. The shooting happened before 6:30 p.m.
Ford and the other victim were taken to a hospital, where Ford died. The other victim was treated for a leg wound and released.
Officers say they arrested Willis in the 5600 block of Goodfellow in St. Louis City around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Willis admitted to the shooting, police say. The gun he used was recovered. He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $750,000 cash-only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.