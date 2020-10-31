ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old in North City has been charged.
Tevin Collins is charged with first-degree murder and armed-criminal action.
Officials said he shot 15-year-old Ezell Johnson, who was found shot in a white car near Lambdin Ave. and Ashland Ave. just after 1 p.m. on October 22 in the Greater Ville neighborhood.
Police have not released other information.
