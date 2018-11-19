ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County man has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action connected to the death of a man in a St. Louis County home on November 7.

On the date in question, Police went to the 1000 block of Leisure Lane, just north of Olive Boulevard for a wellness check around 11 a.m.

Man killed in shooting near Creve Coeur identified, but circumstances remain unclear Police are at the scene of a shooting that occurred just north of Creve Coeur late Wednesday morning in St. Louis County that left one person dead another injured.

On the front porch of the home, they discovered 38-year-old Joseph Titchen suffering from a gunshot wound. Titchen was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Titchen had discovered 24-year-old Sean Buchannon Jr. inside his home, stacking his belongings, presumably preparing to steal them. When Titchen confronted Buchannon, Buchannon shot him.

Suffering from a gunshot wound, Titchen ran to a neighbor’s house where he later died from his injuries.

Buchannon was also shot and was taken to the hospital for life-saving surgery.

Police say multiple weapons were recovered on the scene.

Buchannon was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with Titchen’s death. His bond was set at $250,000.