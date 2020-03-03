VINITA PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened at a home in Vinita Park Monday night.
Tommy Shepherd, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.
Police say he shot Alonzo Rodgers, 31, around 6:45 p.m. at a home in the 8300 block Midland after an argument.
Police said he then fled the scene in a car and lead officers on a chase. He eventually got out of the car and ran into some woods near where the killing happened.
He was later taken into custody.
Shepherd is currently being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.