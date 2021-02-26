NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in the Greater Ville neighborhood on January 23.
James Miller, 41, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Just before 2 a.m., a man was shot and killed near Newstead and Ashland. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 33-year-old Darrell Barlow of North City.
