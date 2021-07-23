ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged in a deadly shooting that happened near downtown St. Louis earlier this year.
The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. near 14th Street and Chouteau on April 27. Police said Eric Rogers, 28, of South City, was found shot near the sidewalk next to several parked cars. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On July 23, police announced that Carlos Young, 24, had been charged with one count of murder second and armed criminal action in the case. No other information has been released.
