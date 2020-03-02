Police are investigating a shooting in Wentzville after one man was shot Friday afternoon. According to police, a male suspect fired one shot into a man's arm in the Walgreens parking lot on the 1000 block of Meyer Road. A person of interest, Mitchell Andrews, 25, is wanted in connection to …

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Walgreen's in Wentzville on Friday.

Mitchell Andrews, 25, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say he shot a victim in the arm after an argument in the 1000 block of Meyer Road. 

At this time, police do not believe the two knew each other.

According to police, he is homeless and is believed to be living in his vehicle. He was arrested on Monday.

Mitchell is being held on a $50,000 bond.

