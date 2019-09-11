ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged in connection with a chase that resulted in an officer hitting a telephone poll and breaking two legs.
Antoine Hutti, 27, is charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Raw: Surveillance video captures crash apparently involving St. Ann officer
The officer slammed head-on into another car and a utility pole while assisting an investigation into a stolen car Tuesday night, police said.
The accident happened near the intersection of Adie and Lee around 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday, News 4 obtained surveillance video that appeared to show the moment the officer crashed.
Officers said five detectives were out patrolling for stolen cars when an officer spotted one and tried to pull it over. Hutti then allegedly put the car in reverse and rammed into the officer, police say.
The officer deployed "Star Chase," a mechanism that tracks a car so officers don't have to chase it, and then stopped pursuing. Other officers responded to the scene to assist.
One of the other officers lost control of his squad car when he turned a corner and hit an oncoming car and telephone pole.
The injured officer, who has been with St. Ann police for five years, suffered two broken legs. He underwent emergency surgery and is expected to survive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.