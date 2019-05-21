ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A suspect in several sexual assaults in South City has been charged.
John Wells, 30, a homeless man has been charged with assault, sodomy and sexual abuse.
He's facing 3 misdemeanors and a felony charge that could lead up to 6 years in prison.
Authorities allege he is responsible for at least four sexual assaults in South City.
"That's not okay with me," said an anonymous alleged victim of the attacker after learning of the charges. "I feel like this man needs to be locked away for a very, very long time."
In total, five women have been sexually assaulted in the past month. Four of the incidents happened just within blocks of each other in Tower Grove South.
The latest attack occurred on Roger Place near an alley between Connecticut and Juniata around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Wells has been charged in connection with four of the incidents.
“It is scary and it’s very disgusting. This isn’t something that you hear about happening very often,” said 15th Ward Alderwoman Megan Green.
Green says the neighborhood has been on alert and police have been making their presence known. Police dedicated two officers to patrol the area looking for Wells.
The woman who was attacked Wednesday morning said the man grabbed her and then ran down an alley to his car and laughed, exactly what another victim described.
"I'm afraid if he were released he could find us and try to destroy us for reporting him," said an anonymous victim.
UPDATE MAY 22, 2019 8:20 PM:
Wells was convicted on two counts of sodomy.
