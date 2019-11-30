ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A suspect is facing charges for allegedly fatally shooting a man in a North County parking lot Wednesday morning.
Caran Hatchet, 26, of South City, is charged with first-degree murder and armed-criminal action. Police say he turned himself in on Saturday.
Around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Carrie Way Lane. When they arrived, officers found 33-year-old Daniel Smith shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Smith was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment but was pronounced dead shortly after, according to police.
Detectives said they believe the Smith, who lives 3300 block of Winnebago Street, knew Hatchet.
Hatchet is being held without bond.
