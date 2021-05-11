SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide that occurred at a gas station in Sauget, Illinois Sunday.
Charles Shaw, 42, of Granite City is charged with first-degree murder. Terrell Vance, 46, of Florissant, Mo. was shot and killed at the Motomart in the 3100 block of Mississippi just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police told News 4. Officers say Shaw and Vance got into an argument after a road rage incident before Shaw shot Vance.
A second person who was recorded on surveillance video as being at the gas station during the shooting was not involved, police tell News 4. Shaw is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.
