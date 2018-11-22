ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead in Alton.
Ernie Sykes is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed habitual criminal.
According to police, Angel Syddall, 31, and a 25-year-old man were found shot inside a home just after 4:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Edwards Street.
Syddall was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where she later died from her injuries. The 25-year-old man was also hospitalized and is currently in stable condition.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Angel Syddall in this extra-sensitive holiday time. If you, or someone you know, are involved in an abusive relationship, please speak out," said Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons in a statement.
Sykes is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.
