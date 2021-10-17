NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with a double shooting that left a woman dead in December 2020.
Officers recently arrested 35-year-old Eugene Times in connection with the shooting death of Jameyah Ramsey, 21. Police allege that Times shot Ramsey and and a 28-year-old man in the 2100 block of E. Alice on December 22.
Second-degree murder, armed criminal action and conspiracy to commit a robbery charges were filed against Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.