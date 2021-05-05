SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County man was taken into custody after a Tuesday morning police chase in the Metro East.
Just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were responding to a report of two people checking car doors near Dianne Ave. When they arrived, two cars sped away from the neighborhood. One of the suspects was able to escape officers but the crashed a black SUV in Sauget and tried to escape on foot. The SUV also hit two other cars.
The SUV was reported stolen out of Columbia, Illinois. No one was injured.
"He fled from the scene but they caught him a short time later on foot," said Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing.
According to Sheriff Rohlfing, 20-year-old Lecoy Dean, of St. Louis County, was charged with assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon - shooting at / from a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.
In the last four years, Dean has been arrested and charged with crime six times. At 17, he was arrested in St. Ann and charged with assault. Capt. Dan Cowsert with the St. Ann Police Department said Dean and two others were causing a disturbance in a store and were asked to leave.
"He wasn't happy with being forced to leave the business and ended up pulling out a pistol BB gun and ended up shooting a BB at the clerk," Capt. Cowsert said.
Last year, Dean was arrested by North County Police Cooperative officers and charged with nine felonies for his involvement in a triple shooting in Wellston. The three men shot survived their injuries. He was released after paying a $4,000 bond.
Rohlfing said it's frustrating that suspected violent criminals, like Dean, can be released into the community to commit more crimes.
"They're not holding these people accountable, they're letting them out, you know, and they're going out and in my opinion, they're going out and emboldening the criminal. And they're not taking into account the victim's rights," said Rohlfing.
"During the course of the investigation, it was learned several unlocked vehicles were rummaged through and one vehicle had been reported stolen from Columbia. That vehicle was the second vehicle that had fled from the deputies and officers," the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
Dean is being held at the Monroe County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
