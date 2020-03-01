JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Jefferson County have charged a suspect in connection to a late Friday night stabbing.
Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, deputies found a 44 -year-old man stabbed in the neck near Highway V and Roberts Dr near Valles Mines.
The suspect, Mark Casteel, was taken into custody Saturday. The 36-year-old was charged on Sunday with assault and armed criminal action for the stabbing.
The victim is in stable condition.
