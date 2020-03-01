Mark Casteel mugshot 3/1/20

Mark Casteel was charged with assault and armed criminal action for stabbing a victim in the neck in De Soto on February 28, 2020. 

 Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Jefferson County have charged a suspect in connection to a late Friday night stabbing.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, deputies found a 44 -year-old man stabbed in the neck near Highway V and Roberts Dr near Valles Mines. 

The suspect, Mark Casteel, was taken into custody Saturday. The 36-year-old was charged on Sunday with assault and armed criminal action for the stabbing. 

The victim is in stable condition.

