ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was shot in the head multiple times in the 4400 block of Redbud in the O'Fallon neighborhood after 3 p.m. The unidentified man was later pronounced dead.
Monday, police announced that 40-year-old Robert Williams had been arrested in the case. The Circuit Attorney's Office has issued warrants for first-degree murder, armed criminal action and UUW-felon in possession of a weapon against Williams.
No other information has been released.
