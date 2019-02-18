BALLWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged after a vehicle was stolen outside of a Ballwin QuikTrip early Monday morning.
Jynell Luss, 18, was charged Monday afternoon with theft of a motor vehicle after an incident at a West County convenience store.
Officers were called to the QuikTrip in the 14800 block of Manchester Road around 5:30 a.m. after a man reported his vehicle had been stolen. The victim told police he left his car running in the parking lot when he went inside the store and later saw it backing out of a parking stall. The victim said he tried to re-enter the car while it was being driven away and sustained minor injuries during the confrontation.
Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, the stolen vehicle was reported to have crashed in the area of Highway 141 and Manchester Road. Luss attempted to run away but was taken into custody by members of the Manchester Police Department, who then gave the suspect to Ballwin police.
A warrant for the suspect seeks the charges of tampering first degree, assault second degree and the property damage.
Police believe this is an isolated incident. They also said there have not been any other reports that would indicate an increase in these types of crimes in the area.
