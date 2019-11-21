ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed and another was critically injured when shots were fired during a fight in St. Louis’ JeffVanderLou neighborhood Tuesday night.
Just before 8 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of Stoddard Street. According to authorities, two people were in a fight when they were shot.
Both shooting victims were taken to the hospital. One of the men later died from his injuries. The second shooting victim was listed in critical, unstable condition.
Thursday morning, police said Cochee Hurn had been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action in relation to the double shooting. Bond was not allowed, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
