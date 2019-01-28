ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading police on a high speed chase that ended in South County over the weekend.
Loss prevention at Walmart on Michigan Avenue in Arnold called officers after two men left Walmart with two carts of electronics Saturday, police said. According to police, the men ditched the two carts before leaving the store’s parking lot.
The suspects, who were driving an SUV, then rammed one patrol car and struck an officer who was outside of another car. The officer was knocked down and hurt his knee.
The suspects drove from the parking lot and law enforcement chased their vehicle from Walmart to the 9740 block of Green Park Road, near Green Park, in South County.
The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Reginald Wallace, was taken into custody while the passenger fled on foot. A K9 officer was called to the scene to assist in searching for the wanted suspect.
Monday morning, police charged Wallace with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, felony stealing, resisting arrest and property damage. His cash-only bond was set $50,000.
