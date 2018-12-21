ALORTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged after the mayor of Alorton’s home was set on fire earlier in the month.
St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said Yadarius A. Crawford was charged with residential arson on Dec. 20. According to the charge, Crawford knowingly damaged JoAnn Reed’s home in the 100 block of North 42nd Street on Dec. 3 and knew there were people present at the time.
Reed’s daughter told News 4 this wasn’t the first time their home has been damaged by fire, it also happened in 2007 and in 2017. She said the family is sick and tired of it and believes someone set the house on fire over a political rivalry.
“We kind of felt like this could happen, it was only a matter of when,” Reed’s daughter said. “It’s been going on for 10-plus years at this point. They came and threw bricks through all of our car windows while we were having a family function, everybody’s windows were busted out. So this is some stuff that’s been going on for some time.”
Reed’s daughter said a witness saw someone in all black near the home when the fire broke out. She believes someone threw something through the front window, which is where she said the fire began.
Mayor Reed was able to get out of the burning home through a side door.
Reed’s daughter said she picked up her 9-year-old 20 minutes before the fire started.
Crawford’s bond was set at $250,000.
The case was investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshal, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police Department.
