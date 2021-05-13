ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect was charged after a man was shot in St. Louis’ Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Tuesday evening.
According to police, a 34-year-old man was found shot inside of a vehicle in the 6200 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. just after 6:30 p.m. Police listed the location of the shooting as the 5800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King.
The man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition. An 18-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle was not injured.
The morning after the shooting, police announced that a 51-year-old man had been arrested in the case. The following day, police said the Circuit Attorney's Office had charged Edward Townsend with one count of armed criminal action and one count of UUW-shooting at/from a motor vehicle in the case.
