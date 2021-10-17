ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Old North St. Louis on October 1.
The shooting took place around 7:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Kisling Lane during an argument. The victim was later identified as Datwon Thompson, 24. Officers later arrested 31-year-old Stephen Taylor.
"This isn't an incident that poses a greater threat to the neighborhood right now so if the neighborhood is concerned I'd like to pass that on and let them know we are giving this our full attention and its important to us were going to make this a priority to get this guy of the street," said Lt. Scott Aubuchon said shortly after the shooting.
Prosecutors charged Taylor with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
