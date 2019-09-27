NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old man is facing charges after a man was killed near Fairground Park Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened in 3800 block of Lee just before 3:00 p.m. Police said Elliott Massey, 29, was found shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
Friday, police announced that Sanchez Swink had been charged with murder first, assault first and two counts of armed criminal action in relation to the homicide.
