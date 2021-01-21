ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is facing charges after a man was killed in front of a 4-year-old in a car near a North County apartment complex on Nov. 1, 2020.
The shooting happened around 1:00 p.m. in the 5300 block of Glastone Place, which is near Lucas Hunt Village.
Police said Steven Strong-Patterson, 24, of South City, was in a car with the child when someone fired multiple shots into the car. The man was killed. The child was not injured.
On Jan. 20, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Eric Carless, of the 4000 block of Jenny Drive in St. Louis, with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with Strong-Patterson’s death. Carless is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.
The 28-year-old suspect was previously convicted of a felony in Missouri, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
