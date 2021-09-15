Troubled St. Louis nightclub facing backlash for crime, failure to pay rent Up and down Washington Avenue in Downtown St. Louis, local business reigns. However, a problem with outbursts of crime, has business owners growing more concerned by the day.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged in a shooting that left a 55-year-old man injured on Aug. 31.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. Police said the man was shot in the shoulder after he and another person intervened in a domestic disturbance between the suspect and a woman. He was listed in critical, stable condition after the shooting.

Following the crime, police released photos of a man they were searching for in connection to the shooting. On Sept. 15, St. Louis police announced that 28-year-old Drewavory Jones, of the 2100 block of Madison, had been arrested and charged in the case. He has been charged with assault first, armed criminal action and domestic assault third.

About a block away, two men were shot two weeks before. Police believe the shooting happened following an argument outside of Reign nightclub.

This area falls into one of the concentrated areas of St. Louis police’s summer violence detail, which means increased patrols in the area Wednesday thru Sunday nights. It was previously announced that retired State Trooper Ron Johnson partnered with the police department to decrease crime in the area.

