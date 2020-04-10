ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect has been charged after man was found murdered in Pagedale Thursday.
Christopher Williams, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
A Pagedale was on patrol when he saw Micah Smith, 40, lying in the 7000 block of Page Avenue.
Smith had been shot at least once and was dead when officers found him.
Police say Williams pulled into the parking lot of a liquor store in the 7600 block of Page before Smith started firing shots at him.
Surveillance video showed Williams then ran after Smith and shot him in the head, authorities say.
There was a dump truck near where Williams body was found, and it had been struck by stray bullets. No one inside was injured.
Smith is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
