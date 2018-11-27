(KMOV.com) - A suspect has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Sauget.

Nicholas Wann, 33, of Bonne Terre, is charged with first-degree murder.

He is accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of Christopher Moses, 34. Moses was driving a Nissan Frontier north on Route 3 near 8th Street on Friday when he was shot.

The Frontier went down an embankment, where police found the car with Moses’ body inside.

Wann is being held in the St. Francois County Jail.