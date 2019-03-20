EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A suspect is charged after a man was found dead in East St. Louis late Monday morning.
Herman Taylor, 26, of East St. Louis is charged with first-degree murder, residential arson, arson, felon in possession of a weapon and concealment of a homicidal death.
He is accused of fatally shooting Ricardo Jackson in the 800 block of 80th Street.
Taylor is being held by East St. Louis police on a $1 million bond.
