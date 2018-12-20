ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect has been charged after a narcotics payment dispute resulted in a chase in St. Charles Thursday, police say.
Bruce Pernell, 30, of St. Louis, has been charged with assault and and armed criminal action.
A 23-year-old female called the St. Charles Police Department Thursday morning stating another vehicle was chasing her and firing shots at her, police said.
The female caller purchased narcotics from the male subject, police said, and the chase was a result of a dispute over payment for the narcotics. Police found the narcotics in her vehicle later.
The chase traveled through northern St. Charles city and eventually reaching Wentzville.
The female driver then crashed her car along Missouri 40/61 while Pernell kept driving past her, police say
Troy Police Department and the Wentzville Police Department were en-route investigating another unrelated matter using a drone. They were eventually able to locate Pernell with the drone.
Pernell drove onto a field at Granville Drive and McHugh Road, where the car became stuck in mud.
Officials said the chase resulted in multiple car crashes.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating these crashes.
Both suspects are in custody.
