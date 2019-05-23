EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is facing charges for allegedly fatally shooting a Cahokia man.
Stetson Culpepper, 28, of Cahokia is charged with involuntary manslaughter and felon in possession of a firearm.
Police were called to the Samuel Gompers Housing Complex in the 450 block of North 6th Street around 10:40 p.m. on May 16 in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Eric R. Roby, of Cahokia, with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Roby was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Culpepper is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
