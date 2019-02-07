ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged after the Danforth Campus at Washington University was on lockdown when a staff member was robbed at a nearby MetroLink station Wednesday morning.
St. Louis County prosecutors have charged 30-year-old Lewis Rice with first-degree kidnapping, robbery in the second-degree and third-degree assault.
According to police, the victim, a staff member at Washington University, and Rice were strangers riding the MetroLink around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Rice followed the female victim off of the train, according to police.
That's when police say Rice approached the victim and wrapped his arms around the victim's neck, and told her not to run or scream because he had a gun.
Police say, the two engaged in a physical struggle, resulting in Rice allegedly choking the victim to the point she could not breathe.
As the struggle continued, the victim was able to free herself and take off running before the suspect chased her down and threw her to the ground, hitting her multiple times, according to police.
The victim was left with several red marks on her face, and her phone was stolen, police say.
University officials sent out an alert around 7:50 a.m. stating that a Washington University staff member was robbed on the platform at the MetroLink Big Bend station around 7 a.m.
About 20 minutes after the lockdown was issued, Washington University officials said it had been lifted because police confirmed the suspect had left the area. Campus officials said normal activities were safe to resume.
Lewis Rice is being held on $100,000 cash only bond.
