ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --A suspect who police say stole a car with a 2-year-old inside in Florissant has been charged.
Tyre Haynes, 20, is charged with first-degree robbery.
According to police, a woman was approached by Haynes and a juvenile suspect as she was pulling into her driveway in the 1400 block of West Duchesne Thursday afternoon. Police say the other suspect pulled her out of the vehicle and demanded her keys and purse.
Both suspects then took the car with the 2-year-old in the backseat.
Watch: Dash Cam video shows officers rescuing child from carjacked vehicle
Police say the suspects later ditched the car on St. Florence and the child was found unharmed. Police arrested one suspect shortly after the incident and later arrested the second suspect.
The call first came out just after 2:30 p.m., when police say a vehicle was carjacked near I-270 and Dunn Road in Florissant.
Haynes us being held on at the St. Louis County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.
Police and K9 searching the Florissant neighborhood for the suspect. @kmov pic.twitter.com/HviTIInivH— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) February 7, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.