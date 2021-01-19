ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide investigators were called after a man was found dead in south St. Louis on January 14.
According to police, 68-year-old Blaine Tabares was found with wounds on his body in the 6500 block of Pennsylvania around 9:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 39-year-old suspect was also reportedly wounded and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later identified as Jimmy Carranco, of the 6500 block of Pennsylvania.
According to police, Carranco was charged with murder first and armed criminal action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.