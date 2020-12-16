ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man earlier this month in St. Louis’ Mark Twain neighborhood.
Samuel Spires was found shot on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of Lillian around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, according to police.
Spires was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
A week after the crime, police arrested Marrell Withers. Authorities charged the 41-year-old with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with Spries' death.
